Police give drivers turkeys, not tickets, for Thanksgiving

3:25 Firefighters from across the country fighting wildfire burning near edge of Georgia communities Pause

0:59 Saint Stephen's rallies in fourth to win Florida Bowl

1:46 Yellowbrick Street Team takes to Wichita's sidewalks

0:16 Confused, angry crowd boos after Kanye West cuts Sacramento show short, lights go up

2:04 Suncoast Gems is moving

1:53 Trump's White House

1:05 Chief medical examiner talks to local group about current trends in IV drug use

1:00 Samoset students set off to read 6,000 books

1:10 Tweeting about Kanye West: How to get retweeted 10,500 times