Man imprisoned for murder cops say he didn't do released on parole after 43 years

James Robert McClurkin, 61, in prison since age 18 for crimes he says he did not commit, was released Thursday from the Broad River Correctional Institution in Columbia, S.C. McClurkin was paroled, 43 years after he and another man were convicted of a 1973 murder. The Chester County Sheriff's Office reopened the case, saying their investigation showed the two men were not in Chester when the killing happened.
Gerry Melendez / The State and Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy

National

What it takes to be a National Thanksgiving turkey

National Thanksgiving turkeys "Honest" and his alternate, "Abe," fly aboard "Turkey One" from Modesto, Calif. to The White House for the official Turkey Pardoning Ceremony. Get to know these two special birds before they set off for their retirement on a Virginia farm.

National

NASA astronaut pays tribute to veterans from space station

Aboard the International Space Station, Expedition 50 Commander Shane Kimbrough of NASA, a retired U.S. Army Colonel, paid tribute to the nation’s veterans in a downlink message Nov. 2 from the orbital outpost. Kimbrough, who is in his second flight into space and who arrived aboard the station Oct. 21 for a four month mission, delivered the message in advance of the nation’s commemoration of armed forces veterans on Veterans Day.

Nation & World Videos