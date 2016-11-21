Man imprisoned for murder cops say he didn't do released on parole after 43 years

James Robert McClurkin, 61, in prison since age 18 for crimes he says he did not commit, was released Thursday from the Broad River Correctional Institution in Columbia, S.C. McClurkin was paroled, 43 years after he and another man were convicted of a 1973 murder. The Chester County Sheriff's Office reopened the case, saying their investigation showed the two men were not in Chester when the killing happened.