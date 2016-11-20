Health insurers can reject your claim by saying you broke the law, even without charges

0:59 Saint Stephen's rallies in fourth to win Florida Bowl Pause

0:16 Confused, angry crowd boos after Kanye West cuts Sacramento show short, lights go up

1:58 Veronica Thompson remembers son Levi Moody's life

2:50 Levi Moody stars in talent show

1:00 Samoset students set off to read 6,000 books

3:44 Devon Freeman first court appearance hearing via video conference

0:46 Bradenton woman on opening new bookstore Paradise Found with daughter

1:53 Trump's White House

1:05 Chief medical examiner talks to local group about current trends in IV drug use