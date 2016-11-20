AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

0:59 Saint Stephen's rallies in fourth to win Florida Bowl Pause

1:00 Samoset students set off to read 6,000 books

3:44 Devon Freeman first court appearance hearing via video conference

1:24 Dog rescued after being buried alive in Italian earthquake

1:05 Chief medical examiner talks to local group about current trends in IV drug use

3:43 Musician Maurice Myers makes thank you video for Lakewood Ranch doctor who repaired his thumb

0:48 Baby snake makes entertaining toy for feral kitten

2:42 Zoo's lion cub is five ridiculously adorable weeks old

0:41 Nearly 1,000 marijuana plants found in house