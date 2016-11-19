National

November 19, 2016 12:14 AM

Pence gets an earful, some boos, at ‘Hamilton’ performance

Associated Press

Vice President-elect Mike Pence is the latest celebrity to attend the Broadway hit show “Hamilton” – but he was the first to leave with an earful.

Actor Brandon Victor Dixon, who plays Arron Burr, the nation’s third vice president, had this message Friday from the stage for his political descendant after the curtain call:

“We, sir, are the diverse America who are alarmed and anxious that your new administration will not protect us, our planet, our children, our parents, or defend us and uphold our inalienable rights,” he said. “We truly hope this show has inspired you to uphold our American values, and work on behalf of all of us.”

Pence’s appearance at the show drew both cheers and boos.

He ducked out before Dixon’s speech.

