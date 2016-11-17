Her husband died, but she knew how he planned to vote – so she did it for him

3:44 Devon Freeman first court appearance hearing via video conference Pause

1:54 State of animal affairs in Manatee County given at Tiger Bay

1:42 Man yells 'Trump' at Starbucks employee in Miami area

7:49 How to handle bear encounters

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

1:37 High school football SSAC championship preview - Saint Stephen's vs. St. Edwards

0:44 Oasis Church in East Bradenton

0:46 Inaugural Elite Airways flight from Portland, Maine, lands at SRQ

13:24 First recordings of 911 call out of Pulse shows chaos and horror for those trapped inside