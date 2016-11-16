A man is asleep in one room. A woman is dead with stab wounds in another

1:49 Donald Trump won't be in final GOP debate before Iowa caucuses Pause

2:20 Grandma of KCK boy fed to pigs recites a message she wrote to her grandson

1:36 Wife of man under deportation order fights for his freedom

4:27 Prelude to 'Hamilton'

1:38 How hearing loss affects 'Hamilton' music director Alex Lacamoire

3:44 Devon Freeman first court appearance hearing via video conference

3:23 Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips

3:09 Southeast christens John Harder Court

0:40 Mother of woman shot to death has message for killer