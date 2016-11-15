‘I would’ve put a bullet’ in teens’ heads, officer says on video

0:40 Mother of woman shot to death has message for killer Pause

3:44 Devon Freeman first court appearance hearing via video conference

1:57 Manatee County bids farewell to outgoing commissioners

0:17 Woman encounters Florida Panther on Naples nature trail

2:20 Grandmother of boy fed to pigs: 'I'm sorry that I couldn't protect him...it's what I tried to do'

2:18 Florida's algae crisis center of Bradenton luncheon

0:40 Norma McCorvey, formerly "Jane Roe" of Roe v Wade, advocates against abortion

3:00 Marco Rubio re-elected to U.S. Senate

2:20 Hugh Lowell Taylor named Agriculturist of the Year