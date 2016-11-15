Arrests and violence at Dakota Access pipeline protest

Demonstrators at the Dakota Access pipeline were shot at with beanbag bag rounds, hit with pepper spray and taken into custody by the police.
NASA astronaut pays tribute to veterans from space station

Aboard the International Space Station, Expedition 50 Commander Shane Kimbrough of NASA, a retired U.S. Army Colonel, paid tribute to the nation’s veterans in a downlink message Nov. 2 from the orbital outpost. Kimbrough, who is in his second flight into space and who arrived aboard the station Oct. 21 for a four month mission, delivered the message in advance of the nation’s commemoration of armed forces veterans on Veterans Day.

WWII grandfather attends grandson's graduation from Parris Island

U.S. Marine Pvt. Skylar Martin, left, poses on Nov. 4, 2016, with his grandfather, James Pike, 94, a World War II Marine veteran and a resident of Evansville, Ind. Pike, thanks to the non-profits Honor Flight of Southern Indiana and Honor Flight Savannah, was able to watch his grandson graduate from Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island.

Capitol Christmas tree begins its journey from Idaho

The Capitol Christmas tree was cut from the Payette National Forest near Little Ski Hill, just west of McCall, on Wednesday. The 80-foot Engelmann spruce will make several stops in Idaho before heading to Washington, D.C., where Boise fifth-grader Isabella Gerard will help Sen. Mike Crapo light it.

