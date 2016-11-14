BLACKPOWER Facebook post prompts investigation of Fort Worth officer

1:30 Local e-cigarette manufacturer announces it will close its doors in two years due to FDA Pause

0:35 4-year-old had enough at this wedding

1:17 Teacher returns to Rowlett after bout with breast cancer

2:32 Trump names Priebus chief of staff, other top advisors await appointments

1:05 Bradenton Beach couple run radio station from their home

0:22 Anti-Donald Trump protesters cross bridge onto Fort Lauderdale Beach

0:40 Mother of woman shot to death has message for killer

0:47 Voices from Chamber Expo 2016

0:37 Sarasota County School District school lockdown voicemail