Bahrani politician faces charges after AP interview

0:50 Kellen Mond sets touchdown record in IMG Academy blowout Pause

0:47 Voices from Chamber Expo 2016

0:40 Mother of woman shot to death has message for killer

1:05 Bradenton Beach couple run radio station from their home

0:32 Day two at free RAM clinic serves over 800 people

1:30 Local e-cigarette manufacturer announces it will close its doors in two years due to FDA

0:37 Health tips for the new president that are good for you, too

0:39 Hundreds protest President-elect Donald Trump: 'He doesn't represent us'

0:37 Sarasota County School District school lockdown voicemail