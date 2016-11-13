Anti-Trump protests continue in New York, LA, Philadelphia

Acacia Handel holds a sign during a demonstration outside Trump Tower in New York on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, to protest against President-elect Donald Trump.
Mary Altaffer
AP Photo
A protester demonstrates in an anti-Trump protest against President-elect, Donald Trump, that started at MacArthur Park and ended at the Edward Royal Federal Building in downtown Los Angeles, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. Several thousand people marched through downtown streets Saturday to condemn what they saw as Trump’s hate speech about Muslims, pledge to deport people in the country illegally and crude comments about women.
The Pasadena Star-News
Walt Mancini
People participate in an anti-Trump protest in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. Thousands of people marched in streets across the United States on Saturday, continuing protests of Donald Trump’s election as president that started the day after his surprising victory. Several thousand people marched through downtown streets Saturday to condemn what they saw as Trump's hate speech about Muslims, pledge to deport people in the country illegally and crude comments about women.
The Pasadena Star-News via AP
Walt Mancini
Elizabeth O'Brien, left, from Washington, and Hannah Allan, from New York, hold candles during an election protest in Lafayette Square Park in front of the White House, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016 in Washington.
Alex Brandon
AP Photo
Protester Sonja Spray carries a sign reading "WOMEN are NO JOKE" in Chicago's Millennium Park on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. Several hundred people joined a Chicago demonstration to protest the election of Donald Trump as president.
Carla K. Johnson
AP Photo
People protest against the election of President-elect Donald Trump Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, in front of City Hall in Kansas City, Mo. Thousands took to the streets Saturday across the United States as demonstrations against Trump continued in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and beyond.
Charlie Riedel
AP Photo
People protest against the election of President-elect Donald Trump Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, in front of City Hall in Kansas City, Mo. Thousands took to the streets Saturday across the United States as demonstrations against Trump continued in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and beyond.
Charlie Riedel
AP Photo
Protesters rally on the steps of City Hall to protest against the election of President-elect Donald Trump Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, in Kansas City, Mo. Thousands took to the streets Saturday across the United States as demonstrations against Trump continued in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and beyond.
Charlie Riedel
AP Photo
People protest against the election of President-elect Donald Trump Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, in front of City Hall in Kansas City, Mo. Thousands took to the streets Saturday across the United States as demonstrations against Trump continued in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and beyond.
Charlie Riedel
AP Photo
Protesters hold signs during an election protest in Lafayette Square Park in front of the White House, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016 in Washington.
Alex Brandon
AP Photo
Protesters hold signs during an election protest in Lafayette Square Park in front of the White House, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016 in Washington.
Alex Brandon
AP Photo
Protesters at an anti-Donald Trump rally listen to one of the speakers in Hemming Park, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, in downtown Jacksonville, Fla. Over a hundred protesters gathered for a rally against President-elect, Donald Trump, winning the presidential election. Tens of thousands of people marched in streets across the United States on Saturday, staging the fourth day of protests of Donald Trump's surprise victory as president.
The Florida Times-Union via AP
Bob Self
Anti-Trump demonstrators hold a U.S. flag upside-down as they march in a rally in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, to protest against President-elect Donald Trump.
Damian Dovarganes
AP Photo
Several thousand people participated in an anti-Trump protest against President-elect, Donald Trump, that started at MacArthur Park and ended at the Edward Royal Federal Building in downtown Los Angeles, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
The Pasadena Star-News
Walt Mancini
Protesters march during a rally in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, to protest against President-elect Donald Trump.
Damian Dovarganes
AP Photo
People participate in an anti-Trump protest in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. Thousands of people marched in streets across the United States on Saturday, continuing protests of Donald Trump’s election as president that started the day after his surprising victory. Several thousand people marched through downtown streets Saturday to condemn what they saw as Trump's hate speech about Muslims, pledge to deport people in the country illegally and crude comments about women.
The Pasadena Star-News via AP
Walt Mancini
Mary Johnson protests against the election of President-elect Donald Trump Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, in front of City Hall in Kansas City, Mo.
Charlie Riedel
AP Photo
Protesters hold banners during a rally outside the CNN studios, in opposition to President-elect Donald Trump, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov .13, 2016.
Damian Dovarganes
AP Photo
Veda Bartels, 3, left, and Edie Marshall, 4, hold up signs while riding in a stroller during an anti-Trump march through Golden Gate Park in San Francisco on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. Hundreds of people, including many families with children, marched from Golden Gate Park to Ocean Beach chanting "Love trumps hate!"
San Francisco Chronicle via AP
Michael Short
Protesters gather near the sea wall at Ocean Beach following an anti-Trump march through Golden Gate Park in San Francisco on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. Hundreds of people, including many families with children, marched from Golden Gate Park to Ocean Beach chanting "Love trumps hate!"
San Francisco Chronicle via AP
Michael Short
Protesters hold banners during a rally outside the CNN studio,s in opposition to President-elect Donald Trump, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov .13, 2016.
Damian Dovarganes
AP Photo
Protesters hold signs as they march in opposition to the election of President-elect, Donald Trump Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in St. Louis.
Jeff Roberson
AP Photo
Protesters hold signs as they march in opposition to the election of President-elect, Donald Trump Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in St. Louis.
Jeff Roberson
AP Photo
Protesters hold signs as they march in opposition to the election of President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in St. Louis. Demonstrations also took place internationally. A group of Mexicans at statue representing independence in Mexico City expressed their concerns about a possible wave of deportations.
Jeff Roberson
AP Photo
Immigrants and supporters protest against President-elect Donald Trump during a march, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in New York. Immigrants and their advocates added their voices on Sunday to those who have been marching and protesting Donald Trump's presidential win. Organizers said the protest scheduled for Sunday mid-afternoon in Manhattan is about speaking out against Trump's support of deportation and other measures.
Mark Lennihan
AP Photo
Protesters hold signs as they march in opposition to the election of President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in St. Louis.
Jeff Roberson
AP Photo
Protesters hold signs as they march in opposition to the election of President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in St. Louis.
Jeff Roberson
AP Photo
Protesters hold signs as they prepare to march in opposition to the election of President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in St. Louis.
Jeff Roberson
AP Photo
Thousands ofdemonstrators protest the anticipated immigration policies of president-elect Donald Trump during a march, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 in New York.
Mark Lennihan
AP Photo
Thousands of demonstrators protest the anticipated immigration policies of president-elect Donald Trump during a march, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 in New York.
Mark Lennihan
AP Photo
Nat Vandyke, 7, rides on his father's shoulders as they join a march of demonstrators protesting President-elect Donald Trump, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 in New York. Organizers said the protest was about speaking out against Trump's support of deportation and other measures.
Mark Lennihan
AP Photo
Thousands of demonstrators protest anticipated immigration policies of president-elect Donald Trump during a march, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 in New York.
Mark Lennihan
AP Photo
Comments