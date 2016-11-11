‘Dude, that was a massacre’ – body cameras show Pulse shooting response

3:15 Squirrel attacks at Florida senior-living community: 911 call Pause

1:41 Hundreds of pets treated at Remote Area Medical's free pet clinic

2:07 Manatee County, school district sales tax referendums pass Tuesday

1:30 Local e-cigarette manufacturer announces it will close its doors in two years due to FDA

1:36 The three-day Remote Area Medical clinic begins in Manatee

1:05 Bradenton Beach couple run radio station from their home

2:34 2016 Veterans Day Parade in Palmetto

2:16 This WWII veteran was just down the beach from 'Hacksaw Ridge' in 1945

0:40 Mother of woman shot to death has message for killer