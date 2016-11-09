CalExit: Californians on social media want to secede after Trump win

3:46 Clinton: We owe Trump an open mind and the chance to lead Pause

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

1:33 Sight, sounds and tears from Clinton's election night event

4:27 Prelude to 'Hamilton'

1:38 How hearing loss affects 'Hamilton' music director Alex Lacamoire

1:04 She lives in a tree house, but Miami-Dade County says it has to come down

19:39 Donald Trump’s full election night victory speech

9:06 Obama: We're all on the same team

1:15 Sights, sounds and jubilation from Trump's campaign night event