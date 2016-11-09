AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST

Trump claims mandate; Clinton says give him 'chance to lead'
WASHINGTON (AP) — Emboldened Republicans claimed a mandate Wednesday for President-elect Donald Trump after his astonishing election triumph, and an emotional Hillary Clinton told crestfallen supporters the GOP victor deserved a "chance to lead." President Barack Obama pledged a smooth transition of power.
"We are now all rooting for his success in uniting and leading the country," the president said of the president-elect, the man who spent years questioning Obama's birthplace and challenging the legitimacy of his presidency. Obama, who had declared Trump unfit for the presidency, invited him to the White House Thursday.
Trump was uncharacteristically quiet in the aftermath of his triumph and made no public appearances Wednesday. He huddled with jubilant, sleep-deprived advisers at his eponymous skyscraper in Manhattan, beginning the daunting task of setting up an administration that will take power in just over two months. He also met with Vice President-elect Mike Pence and took calls from supporters, family and friends, according to spokeswoman Hope Hicks.
In Washington, Trump's scant transition team sprang into action, culling through personnel lists for top jobs and working through handover plans for government agencies. A person familiar with the transition operations said the personnel process was still in its early stages, but Trump's team was putting a premium on quickly filling key national security posts.
According to an organizational chart for the transition obtained by The Associated Press, Trump was relying on experienced hands to help form his administration. National security planning was being led by former Michigan Rep. Mike Rogers, who previously worked for the FBI. Domestic issues were being handled by Ken Blackwell, a former Cincinnati mayor and Ohio secretary of state.
Trump begins to play catch up on transition to White House
WASHINGTON (AP) — The true test now begins for Donald Trump.
The Republican president-elect paid little attention to transition planning leading up to his stunning victory. With 72 days before he takes control of the executive branch, Trump and his senior team on Wednesday immediately began the herculean task of picking a Cabinet and tapping hundreds of appointees to senior roles in key departments — State, Defense, Homeland Security, Commerce and Treasury among them — many requiring multiple security reviews or Senate confirmation.
"They have a long way to go," said Max Stier, president and CEO of the Partnership for Public Service, an outside group that was working with both campaigns on transition planning since the summer. "It's imperative to have the right people brought in fast and they're prepared."
Stier described the transition as "a point of maximum vulnerability" for the nation.
As president-elect, Trump is entitled to get the same daily intelligence briefing as President Barack Obama — one that includes information on U.S. covert operations, information gleaned about world leaders and other data gathered by America's 17 intelligence agencies.
Tears, anguish, devastation for many female Clinton voters
Maggie Passmore of St. Paul, Minnesota, had been watching election returns at a party but reverted to watching at home "when things got scary." She fell asleep, then awoke to learn that Donald Trump was defeating Hillary Clinton.
"And then I threw up," said Passmore, 54. "My body totally rejected the result." Hours later, she found herself writing an email to her kids saying how terrified she was for the country's future: for the Supreme Court, for health care, for international relations.
Shock. Despair. A punch to the gut. Hopelessness. Countless female Clinton supporters used those words Wednesday to describe their feelings. Some spoke of collapsing in tears, or seeing strangers do the same — on the subway, or on the street.
For many women, the election was a one-two punch. A huge milestone that had seemed so tantalizingly close — the election of a woman as president — was now out of reach. And the victorious candidate was one who had denigrated women, mocked a beauty pageant contestant for her weight, described grabbing women by the genitals with impunity, and been accused of multiple instances of sexual assault.
By the time Trump had called his opponent "such a nasty woman," it had seemed that women might hand him a defeat at the ballot box. But when the dust cleared, the unprecedented gender gap — 13 points in Clinton's favor, assuming exit polls hold up, the largest since the exit poll began in 1972 — wasn't enough.
Congressional GOP pledges swift action on Trump's agenda
WASHINGTON (AP) — Elated congressional Republicans pledged swift action Wednesday on President-elect Donald Trump's agenda as they heralded an extraordinary new era of unified GOP control in Washington.
"He just earned a mandate," House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin declared of Trump. "We are going to hit the ground running."
Said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky: "We would like to see the country go in a different direction and intend to work with him to change the course for America."
Republicans saw their majorities in the House and Senate reduced, but not by much, as Democrats' hopes of retaking Senate control vanished. And though Ryan and McConnell both had well-publicized reservations about Trump, both were quick to declare that the newly elected president deserved the credit.
"Donald Trump pulled off an amazing political feat. He deserves tremendous credit for that," said Ryan, who initially refused to endorse Trump and only last month declared he'd no longer defend him. "It helped us keep our majorities, but it also showed the country that people don't like the direction we were going."
For many supporters, Trump is a thing called hope
MENOMONIE, Wis. (AP) — On election night, when Donald Trump claimed victory in her home state of Wisconsin, Shay Chamberlin was so excited she passed out.
Chamberlain believes Trump is her savior, sent by God to save America from ruin. She owns a women's clothing store in this remote town; her husband runs a construction company. They have two children and barely get by on $44,000 a year, living paycheck to paycheck.
In his victory speech, Trump called people like Chamberlain and her family America's "forgotten men and women" — the blue-collar workers in the manufacturing towns of the Rust Belt and the hallowing coalfields of Appalachia who propelled him to an improbable victory. They felt left behind by progress, laughed at by the elite, and so put their faith in the billionaire businessman with a sharp tongue and short temper who promised to Make America Great Again.
When Trump first ran, Chamberlain thought to herself: "That's the man everybody has been praying for." And she now feels vindicated by his victory.
"This is a movement," she said. "This isn't a candidate anymore. This is a movement."
Democrats lick their wounds, Republicans see work to be done
WASHINGTON (AP) — Cheers and tears. Market whiplash. A glass ceiling not quite shattered. Calls to "lick our wounds."
Donald Trump's first day as president-elect was marked with conciliatory remarks from Democrats who joined him in a call for national unity and urged America's vindicated and despondent voters alike to ensure a peaceful and successful transition.
Meanwhile, Republicans maintained their grip on both the Senate and House, but acknowledged there is much work to be done.
A look at some of the moving parts the day after Election Day.
Trump election elicits fears, some cheers around the globe
MOSCOW (AP) — World leaders struggled Wednesday to come to grips with a new reality — Donald Trump will be the next U.S. president — and an as yet unanswerable question: How many of his campaign pledges will he actually act on?
The remarkable triumph of the politically untested businessman was welcomed in some countries, such as Russia, while in others it was a major shock.
When Trump takes office in January, world leaders will confront a man whose stated views represent a sharp break with U.S. foreign policy orthodoxy. He has cozied up to Russian President Vladimir Putin, warned stunned NATO allies they will have to pay for their own protection, floated a ban on Muslims entering the U.S. and vowed to make the Mexican government finance a multibillion-dollar border wall.
These changes, and others, have the potential to radically remake U.S. policy — a prospect that has given stability-loving partners a cascading case of the jitters.
Trump's victory was hailed in Russia, which has taken an increasingly aggressive stance toward the West in recent months. Putin sent Trump a congratulatory telegram Wednesday and made a televised statement expressing the hope that frayed U.S.-Russian relations could be put back on track.
Some minorities find 'President-elect Trump' scary prospect
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Across America, many members of minority groups awoke Wednesday to something that had seemed an implausible nightmare just a day earlier: President-elect Donald Trump.
After a race that shattered norms of civility and restraint, Trump's ascendency to the White House on the power of overwhelming white support left some with the sinking feeling that they now live in a country where they simply don't matter. Some said they even worry that they are potentially in danger because of the color of their skin, the God they worship or the language they speak.
"I'm like literally an enemy of the state now," said Black Lives Matter activist Mercutio Southall, 32, who was roughed-up by Trump supporters a year ago after disrupting one of the candidate's rallies in Birmingham.
Trump received minority votes in his stunning win over Democrat Hillary Clinton, and he made conciliatory comments about unity in his victory speech. But some minority citizens who didn't support the Republican nominee said they fear what the next four years might bring.
"It looks like we are going back to the back of the bus," said NAACP member George Rudolph, 65, a black Vietnam veteran whose wife Sarah was seriously injured in the Ku Klux Klan church bombing that killed four black girls in Birmingham in 1963.
US stocks surge following Trump victory; bond prices tumble
It turns out that President Donald Trump may not be bad for the stock market after all.
Asian stock markets stumbled shortly after Trump overtook Hillary Clinton in the presidential vote count early Wednesday. From there, Wall Street appeared set for a slump of its own, only it never materialized.
Global financial markets soon steadied as Trump delivered an acceptance speech pledging to unify a deeply divided nation. In early trading Thursday in Tokyo, Japan's share benchmark, the Nikkei 225 index, jumped 6 percent. An hour later, it was up 5.7 percent at 17,179.39.
The dollar also rebounded in currency trading, and was at 105.59 yen early Thursday after dropping to near 101 yen the day before.
Despite wavering in the first hour of trading, U.S. stocks rallied the rest of the day on Wednesday, lifting the Dow Jones industrial average within 50 points of a record high close.
Vitamin D deficiency is widely overestimated, doctors warn
Doctors are warning about vitamin D again, and it's not the "we need more" news you might expect. Instead, they say there's too much needless testing and too many people taking too many pills for a problem that few people truly have.
The nutrient is crucial for strong bones and may play a role in other health conditions, though that is far less certain. Misunderstandings about the recommended amount of vitamin D have led to misinterpretation of blood tests and many people thinking they need more than they really do, some experts who helped set the levels write in Thursday's New England Journal of Medicine .
Correctly interpreted, less than 6 percent of Americans ages 1 to 70 are deficient and only 13 percent are in danger of not getting enough.
That's concerning, "but these levels of deficiency do not constitute a pandemic," the authors write.
Yet people may think there is one.
