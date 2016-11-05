He got 300 painkillers then died of a heroin overdose. Will doctors order fewer pills?

1:44 Listen to Davis residents call 911 for help fending off ill-tempered turkeys Pause

4:04 Blinded Belleville policeman Jon Brough talks about his struggles, triumphs

0:11 Man wearing TuTu breaks into Tampa farmers market

1:15 Bradenton Police captain talks about Thursday's homicide

0:40 Manatee head coach John Booth discusses the emotional aspect of fourth quarter in victory over rival Southeast

1:51 Clinton hopes to make history like the Cubs; Melania Trump calls for end to cyberbullying - Election Rewind

0:37 Sarasota County School District school lockdown voicemail

0:48 Justin Curtis leads Lakewood Ranch to season-ending win against DeSoto County

1:30 Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life