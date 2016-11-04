Rutgers University: Former student stabs 3 people, including himself

0:11 Man wearing TuTu breaks into Tampa farmers market Pause

1:44 Listen to Davis residents call 911 for help fending off ill-tempered turkeys

2:00 Steps you can take to prevent injuries to children

1:15 Bradenton Police captain talks about Thursday's homicide

0:58 Seed Survivor program teaches Mills Elementary School students about agricture

0:37 Sarasota County School District school lockdown voicemail

1:51 Clinton hopes to make history like the Cubs; Melania Trump calls for end to cyberbullying - Election Rewind

1:30 Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life

0:39 Cubs beat the Indians to win the 2016 World Series, fans celebrate in the street