Harvard cancels men’s soccer season after more explicit ‘scouting reports’ found, reports say

An investigation at Haravrd found that members of the men’s soccer team continued to produce explicit “scouting reports” about women’s soccer players’ appearances and sex appeal into 2016, according to The Harvard Crimson.
The school has canceled the men’s soccer team’s season and it will forfeit all remaining games, the paper reported based on an email sent by Harvard’s athletic director to student-athletes.
The paper reported earlier that the men’s team had produced sexualy explicit “scouting reports” on incoming players on the women’s team.
The six women mentioned in the original 2012 report wrote a letter to the Crimson, titled “Stronger Together.” All six graduated in 2016.
