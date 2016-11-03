89-year-old who ran over a former NFL player avoids prison but must stay home

0:11 Man wearing TuTu breaks into Tampa farmers market Pause

0:41 Classmates choose transgender teen as their high school homecoming queen

2:08 Once homeless Milbert children give tour of new Bradenton home

1:15 Bradenton Police captain talks about Thursday's homicide

1:49 Taya Kyle speaks at Southeastern Guide Dogs

2:39 Trump slams Clinton over new email scandal in Miami

1:14 Trump and Clinton receive contrasting endorsements just days until election - Election Rewind

1:05 Bradenton Beach couple run radio station from their home

0:39 Manatee Technical College instructor John Kenney talks about jobs available in the plumbing field