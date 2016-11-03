‘I wear heels and I slay’: A transgender teen has a homecoming to remember

0:16 Capitol Christmas tree begins its journey from Idaho Pause

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

2:00 Steps you can take to prevent injuries to children

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

0:11 Man wearing TuTu breaks into Tampa farmers market

1:15 Bradenton Police captain talks about Thursday's homicide

2:08 Once homeless Milbert children give tour of new Bradenton home

2:39 Trump slams Clinton over new email scandal in Miami

1:14 Trump and Clinton receive contrasting endorsements just days until election - Election Rewind