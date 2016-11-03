He tried to bring tortillas over the Mexican border but agents found something inside

A 62-year-old Arizona man was caught trying to smuggle drugs over the Mexican border Friday when a skeptical customs officer determined that his tortillas were too "hard and crunchy" and merited further investigation.
Around noon Friday, Abelardo Aguilar arrived at the border crossing station in Nogales, Arizona with two plastic bags in hand, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal district court and published by the Smoking Gun. There, a Customs and Border Protection officer asked what was inside. Aguilar said he was only carrying tortillas and medication for diabetes.
The officer pressed on the tortillas. They were "hard and crunchy," the report said. He poked the other stack, which felt hard too.
A drug-sniffing dog quickly discovered why: Each of the three stacks of tortillas had been hollowed out, concealing three pounds of a white substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.
Aguilar claimed ignorance, according to the complaint. He told officers that he was unaware of the meth and that a week earlier had met a woman in Nogales who had asked him to pick up the tortillas from a friend of hers across the border. He could not name either the woman or her friend, the complaint read, but Aguilar said the woman had made the request after he showed her proof of his citizenship and told her he had crossed the border before.
Aguilar’s drugs were promptly seized and he was turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations, the Arizona Daily Star reported.
The meth tortillas were hardly the last attempt to smuggle the drug across the border, though it may have been more creative. The next day, a 23-year-old American citizen was caught driving 26 pounds of meth — worth about $78,000 — in a Chevy SUV across the border, the Houston Chronicle reported.
