More long lines in Phoenix as people vote early

1:52 Surprise marriage proposal at Kansas City Municipal Court Pause

2:00 Sarasota County Sheriff's Office conducted a warrant sweep for National Family Violence Apprehension Detail

0:58 Vice President Joe Biden encourages Floridians to vote

1:34 Independent-minded students not crazy for Trump or Clinton

0:49 Bob Buckhorn fires up Tampa crowd before Joe Biden speaks

6:42 Election Rewind - VP candidates’ one shot at debate is testy and defensive

6:45 Neighbors organize to protect wooded area in East Manatee

1:24 Dog rescued after being buried alive in Italian earthquake

0:51 Braden Woods resident reacts to planning commission's denial recommendation