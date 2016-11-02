Aerial footage of fire from pipeline explosion in Alabama

A gas pipeline exploded in Alabama on Oct. 31 killing one and injuring seven. Aerial footage from the site of the explosion shows flames and smoke plumes rising from the ground.

Bus monitor punches preschooler

The 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office in South Carolina released video that shows bus monitor Lillian Jackson abusing the 4-year-old victim numerous times between September 2014 and February 2015. In just one morning drive to Bluffton Elementary School on Jan. 27, 2015, Jackson stands or reaches across the aisle to touch the special-needs preschooler 46 times, video shows.

Cameras captured suspected kidnapping at mall

Multiple witnesses reported to police that an unknown individual was seen being put into the trunk area of a dark-colored sedan by two men at a mall in Virginia. The incident occurred directly in front of the store around 10:02PM and was captured on the store’s surveillance cameras.

