Interest from far and wide as Standing Rock protest grows

1:35 Fresno police turn to yoga to relieve stress, improve health Pause

1:27 'World's worst mom' says parents should let kids play

1:32 Bail set at $20,000 for driver who allegedly hit 7-year-old trick-or-treater

1:44 Hillary Clinton speaks to supporters in Dade City

1:17 Parrish woman is nearly 90 and can ride a bicycle between 14 and 16 miles an hour

0:13 Snapchat video appears to show driver speeding before fatal crash

1:24 Manatee volleyball sweeps Palm Harbor University to reach state semis

0:39 Manatee Technical College instructor John Kenney talks about jobs available in the plumbing field

11:10 Pulse nightclub shooter calls 911 part 2/2 (Warning explicit language)