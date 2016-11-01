Mothers who have epidurals are less likely to have postpartum depression, study says

Mothers opt for an epidural to ease the pain of bringing their baby into the world. But doing so may have added benefit beyond just the birth experience.
New research shows that taking the drug to mitigate pain during childbirth could also help ease postpartum depression.
“Labor pain matters more than just for the birth experience. It may be psychologically harmful for some women and play a significant role in the development of postpartum depression,” said Grace Lim, M.D., director of obstetric anesthesiology at Magee Women's Hospital of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and lead investigator on the study.
“We found that certain women who experience good pain relief from epidural analgesia are less likely to exhibit depressive symptoms in the postpartum period.”
A 2008 CDC study found that 68 percent of women who had a vaginal birth delivering just one child had an epidural or spinal anesthesia.
Lim’s study examined 201 women who had an epidural and rated their pain on a scale from 1 to 10 during childbirth. Then researchers measured the percent improvement in pain after an epidural was administered. Then six weeks after childbirth, a mother’s depression risks was assessed on the Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale. The more drastically a woman’s pain improved during birth, the less likely they were to have depression after.
The study controlled for existing postpartum depression risk, like already present anxiety or depression.
Further research is needed to determine whether an epidural can definitively eliminate the development of postpartum depression, Lim said.
“Postpartum depression can develop from a number of things including hormonal changes, psychological adjustment to motherhood, social support, and a history of psychiatric disorders,” Lim said.
