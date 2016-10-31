Their 3-year-old died at a popular play area; now they need help burying her

Police have still not released details of what killed a 3-year-old girl Saturday at Monkey Joe’s in Matthews. But a GoFundMe account set up for funeral expenses identified the girl as Erin Shardè Washington, the daughter of Eric and Nykesha Washington.
“She was the most hilarious little girl,” says a statement on the GoFundMe account. “Although she was only 3 years old, she touched more lives than people who live to be 100.”
The statement goes on to say the family needs help with the financial burden of the funeral so it can focus on grieving. “Anything helps whether it's though donating, sharing or simply just praying for them.” The account has a $4,000 goal and had more than $5,000 early Monday afternoon.
Matthews police said someone called 911 about a girl “in distress” at 4:53 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Observer’s news partner, WBTV. The girl was taken to a hospital and later died. Her identity has not been officially released by police.
Monkey Joe’s is a play and party area for children. The company’s Website says trained staff observe all play areas but parents are encouraged to monitor their children at all times. There are separate play areas for children 3 and younger.
On Sunday, Monkey Joe’s released a statement: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of a young child in our facility yesterday. Our thoughts and prayers are with this child’s family and friends during this difficult time.”
Sunday evening the company told WBTV that the child was “not in distress on an inflatable or engaging in any arcade games.”
A spokesperson for Monkey Joe's also said they didn't know the cause of the 3-year-old's death, but added that police were investigating.
“We have provided full support to the police and the family of the child,” the spokesperson told WBTV.
