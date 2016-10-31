AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

1:33 'I was in a downward spiral.... He helped save my life' Pause

1:44 Manatee's migrant farmworker families gather to receive school supplies

0:33 30 seconds of Anna Maria Island beach therapy

0:13 Snapchat video appears to show driver speeding before fatal crash

3:10 Trump on newly discovered Clinton emails: at last justice will be done

1:33 Manatee County High Schools Compete in Marching Band Competition

2:27 Vaccine needed in fight against Zika

0:37 Palmetto falls short of postseason against Venice

1:30 Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life