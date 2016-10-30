They spent their final hours trapped in freezers, but they didn’t have to die that way

0:33 30 seconds of Anna Maria Island beach therapy Pause

0:40 Rotary clubs in Manatee County shoot clays to help kids

0:13 Snapchat video appears to show driver speeding before fatal crash

3:10 Trump on newly discovered Clinton emails: at last justice will be done

1:30 Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life

0:54 Crooks steal $8,000 bird from home

1:03 941Now looks to engage millennials

0:21 Bradenton police investigation death of man found in car outside Walmart

1:33 High school football Week 10 preview - Southeast vs Booker