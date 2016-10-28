Venezuela first nephew told informant ‘we’re at war’ with America, transcript says

2:10 Obama announces​ ​plans​ ​to fight opioid, ​heroin epidemic Pause

0:57 Firefighters extinguish car fire on US 41

0:21 Bradenton police investigation death of man found in car outside Walmart

1:12 Manatee County college football viewing guide to Week 9

0:13 Snapchat video appears to show driver speeding before fatal crash

6:42 Election Rewind - VP candidates’ one shot at debate is testy and defensive

2:37 Hillary Clinton spokeswoman: We believe Russians behind WikiLeaks release of DNC emails

1:30 Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life

0:54 Crooks steal $8,000 bird from home