Supreme Court agrees to hear transgender bathroom access challenge

0:13 Snapchat video appears to show driver speeding before fatal crash Pause

2:25 How one store owner won the N.C. lottery 36 times

2:52 Police record themselves conspiring to retaliate against protester

0:57 Firefighters extinguish car fire on US 41

6:42 Election Rewind - VP candidates’ one shot at debate is testy and defensive

2:37 Hillary Clinton spokeswoman: We believe Russians behind WikiLeaks release of DNC emails

2:01 Trump strikes back at Biden, Michelle Obama stumps for Clinton again

1:03 941Now looks to engage millennials

1:30 Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life