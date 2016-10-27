Skipping class for the World Series? Teacher gives OK

2:25 How one store owner won the N.C. lottery 36 times Pause

2:15 Justice Clarence Thomas: ‘We are destroying our institutions’

1:08 Surveillance video captures motorcycle theft

2:27 Vaccine needed in fight against Zika

1:17 We asked early voters: 'What do you think of the election?'

1:35 Anti-abortion activist Randall Terry rides around Florida in an anti-Clinton bus

0:24 Oakland Raiders WR Michael Crabtree praises IMG football facilities

6:42 Election Rewind - VP candidates’ one shot at debate is testy and defensive

1:05 Bradenton Beach couple run radio station from their home