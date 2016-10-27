Some waver from Trump in deep-red Ohio suburbs

1:45 Heroin antidote becomes available without prescription Pause

1:45 CVS begins selling naloxone to patients July 1 without an individual prescription

0:24 Oakland Raiders WR Michael Crabtree praises IMG football facilities

1:14 Clinton celebrates birthday in Tampa

1:08 Surveillance video captures motorcycle theft

2:27 Vaccine needed in fight against Zika

0:39 Manatee Technical College instructor John Kenney talks about jobs available in the plumbing field

0:39 Woman watches 'A Stranger in My Home,' then is attacked by stranger

3:13 Students, football player put noose around neck of a black student, NAACP says