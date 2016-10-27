Some waver from Trump in deep-red Ohio suburbs

The furor from Donald Trump's provocative rhetoric and his treatment of women has helped shake usually rock-solid Republican support in Ohio suburbs.
As a result, Hillary Clinton campaign's hopes are rising about taking a swing state that's a must-win state for him.
The southwest Ohio suburban region typically provides 2-to-1 margins for the Republican. In his book "The Bellwether," Kyle Kondik describes the three counties around Cincinnati as a GOP "super-county."
Yet there are many indications that Clinton is pulling more support than usual this year among suburban Republicans.
One Ohio Republican, James Stepp of Warren County, says a Trump presidency would damage the GOP for years to come. Stepp says he's backing Clinton.
