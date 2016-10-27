National

October 27, 2016 3:38 AM

Some waver from Trump in deep-red Ohio suburbs

By DAN SEWELL Associated Press
MASON, Ohio

The furor from Donald Trump's provocative rhetoric and his treatment of women has helped shake usually rock-solid Republican support in Ohio suburbs.

As a result, Hillary Clinton campaign's hopes are rising about taking a swing state that's a must-win state for him.

The southwest Ohio suburban region typically provides 2-to-1 margins for the Republican. In his book "The Bellwether," Kyle Kondik describes the three counties around Cincinnati as a GOP "super-county."

Yet there are many indications that Clinton is pulling more support than usual this year among suburban Republicans.

One Ohio Republican, James Stepp of Warren County, says a Trump presidency would damage the GOP for years to come. Stepp says he's backing Clinton.

Related content

National

Comments

Videos

What's in store for the U.S. this winter?

View more video

Nation & World Videos