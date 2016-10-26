LivingSocial sells itself to Groupon

0:39 Woman watches 'A Stranger in My Home,' then is attacked by stranger Pause

3:13 Students, football player put noose around neck of a black student, NAACP says

2:20 Teen shares story that inspired 'Grey's Anatomy' episode

3:38 When ex-NFL player gets out of jail, "we'll be there" says son's grandmother

1:20 Boy 'speechless' when cops replace bike

0:57 Drone captures chemical plume over Atchison, Kansas

3:36 Son of former NFL player Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

0:31 Amateur MMA fighter sought in beating of motorist

0:53 Check out the vertigo-inducing view from suspension bridge 3,000 feet up

0:24 Video captures man stabbing taxi driver