What's in store for the U.S. this winter?

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released its winter outlook, showing a potentially wetter-than-usual winter in Washington state.

National

Drone captures chemical plume over Atchison, Kansas

A chemical leak at an Atchison, Kan. plant on Friday morning was created by an “inadvertent” mixture of sodium hypocholorite and sulfuric acid, city manager Trey Cocking said Friday afternoon. The leak was reported shortly after 8 a.m. on Friday morning, created a dangerous fog and led to a number of evacuations.

National

Video captures man stabbing taxi driver

Police have released surveillance video in the attempted robbery and stabbing of a cab driver in Philadelphia. The driver was transported to an area hospital where he was treated for several lacerations. The suspect escaped on foot.

National

How police investigators tracked 31 looters and vandals

A small team of Central Division Detectives is credited with identifying and charging approximately 31 people in connection with the violence that broke out in Charlotte last month after the police shooting death of Keith Lamont Scott. Hear them explain how they made the cases.

Nation & World Videos