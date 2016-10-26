Pentagon suspends bonus repayment demands for California National Guard members

The Pentagon has agreed under pressure from Congress to suspend its demand that some 2,000 California National Guard veterans repay re-enlistment and retention bonuses given during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
The bonuses were illegal and Defense Secretary Ash Carter said in a statement that “while some soldiers knew or should have known they were ineligible for benefits they were claiming, many others did not.”
Carter said the Pentagon would put in place a new process that “puts as little burden as possible on any soldier who received an improper payment through no fault of his or her own.”
The Sacramento Bee revealed the fraudulent payments in 2010. The California Guard’s incentive manager, retired Master Sgt. Toni Jaffe, pleaded guilty in 2011 to filing false claims.
The Pentagon was demanding repayment of the bonuses that tended to range from $15,000 to $20,000 per soldier, a major hardship for many veterans.
Defense Secretary Carter said efforts to reclaim the money will be dropped until a more efficient process is in place at the beginning of the year for soldiers to appeal the requirement that they repay their bonuses. Carter said the goal is to resolve all cases by July.
“Ultimately, we will provide for a process that puts as little burden as possible on any soldier who received an improper payment through no fault of his or her own,” Carter said. “At the same time, it will respect our important obligation to the taxpayer.”
The $100 million in bonuses and tuition assistance were wrongly provided to the soldiers between 2005 and 2010.
Congress ignored the issue for years. The Bee described the bonus repayment demand in 2013 and in the past four years the Army collected $22 million from soldiers.
There were half-hearted efforts to help the soldiers, including a failed measure submitted to the national defense budget two years ago that would have more quickly resolved complaints from soldiers.
Members of Congress nevertheless appeared surprised by a Los Angeles Times article last weekend about the effort to reclaim money from soldiers. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, said on Fox News Channel’s Fox & Friends this week that he had no idea what was going on.
“That is outrageous. I’ve met with individuals all the time – never did I hear this come up. This is outrageous going forward. I cannot imagine anyone who knew about this in the House would not have acted upon this,” McCarthy said.
Members of Congress from both parties declared this week that they intended to block the Pentagon from collecting the money. McCarthy and 24 of his colleagues sent a letter to the Defense Department on Monday asking that attempts to collect the debt be halted.
“While I am happy we were able to work with officials at the Department of Defense to address this issue, we must continue to work to provide a long-term legislative solution so that this never happens again,” McCarthy said after the Pentagon agreed to back off on the debts.
Both of California’s senators had also weighed in against the bonus repayment program and Rep. John Garamendi, D-Walnut Grove, threatened legislation to stop the Army from collecting.
Sean Cockerham: 202-383-6016, @seancockerham
