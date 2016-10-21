Smiling ‘premie’ baby an internet sensation

A smiling baby just under four pounds has stolen hearts all over the internet.
A post from Oct. 16 of the five-day-old baby from the Love What Matters Facebook page has garnered over 44,000 shares and over 300,000 likes.
“Our first daughter at five days old,” wrote mother Lauren Vinje. “3 lbs. 14 oz., she was happy to be alive!”
The post, with the hashtag #LoveWhatMatters, has sparked a thread of people sharing photos of their own premature children, whether they’re still newborns or have already grown up.
“This picture was one I looked at often to get me through the ups and downs of our NICU days,” Vinje continued. “Life is so precious.”
