She was arrested for blocking the pipeline. But it was on her land

A pair of Iowans, like many others protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline, were arrested while trying to block trucks carrying pipeline.
But Cyndy Coppola and friend Ed Fallon tried to block it going through Coppola’s family farm.
According to KFYR TV, Coppola and Fallon of Calhoun County were arrested on Oct. 15. According to Coppola, Dakota Access gained rights to be on her property against her family’s will through eminent domain, or the right of a government to purchase private property for public use.
“It was very frustrating, and when I first saw that topsoil piled up when they started digging, my first reaction was to cry, because we’ve tried everything,” Coppola told the TV station.
Her family is one of nine Iowa farms suing Dakota Access for using eminent domain to gain these easements, arguing that it’s against Iowa state law.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments