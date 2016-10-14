Hospice patient gets her wish to snuggle with a basket of kittens

Happiness is ...
When Carol Heizman was asked to finish that thought, the longtime cat lover didn’t have to think twice.
Happiness is snuggling with a basket full of kittens.
The people who asked her that question — the folks at Groves Community Hospice in Kansas City where Heizman is a resident — knew who could make that wish come true.
On Monday the Great Plains SPCA took five kittens to visit Heizman. Four of the babies, just six weeks old, came from the same litter. The lone black cat, only four weeks old, came from another.
“We brought not just one, but a whole basket of kittens to snuggle up to,” the SPCA wrote on its Facebook page.
Heizman grinned at the five tiny fur babies rolling around in a huge wicker basket.
“Look at all those cute little guys,” she said as the babies tried to crawl out of the basket. “Oh, they’re so precious.”
Hospice workers swaddled the kittens in baby blankets. Heizman held them all. One somehow managed to walk across her shoulders.
“We all know that pets can sometimes be just what the doctor ordered,” the SPCA noted about the visit.
The hospice has been busy trying to fulfill residents’ wishes through its “Happiness Is” project. The requests have been mostly simple ones, said Rhonda Sullivan, community relations coordinator for GC Hospice.
Right now she’s working on one resident’s request to hear classical piano music.
The Renaissance Festival donated tickets for another man who wanted to go with his family this year, but the patient died before that could happen. Now his family plans to go the festival together in his honor, Sullivan said.
The SPCA filmed the visit with Heizman and posted it to its Facebook page, where it has been viewed more than 63,000 times since Wednesday.
A lot of viewers wanted to know the same thing: Can we adopt the kittens?
The SPCA says they’ll be available when they’re about eight weeks old.
