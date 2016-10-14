Feds kick Samsung Galaxy Note7 off planes because of recalls, fire risk

The federal government on Friday banned Samsung’s Galaxy Note7 phone from all aircraft following the company’s decision to stop manufacturing the devices, some of which have caught fire.
The U.S. Department of Transportation ban, effective on Saturday, would bar passengers from bringing them aboard flights or packing them in their checked luggage.
For several weeks, airlines have been advising passengers to turn the devices off or pack them in their checked luggage.
Samsung and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued two recalls for the devices, and Samsung suspended production and sale of the phone on Oct. 11.
Last week, a replacement phone issued to a passenger under the first recall caught fire on a Southwest Airlines flight in Louisville, Kentucky. The phone was powered down but still caught fire. No one was injured.
Because of the smoke and fire incidents, and the company’s inability to fix the problem, the department issued an emergency order classifying the phones as forbidden hazardous materials.
“We recognize that banning these phones from airlines will inconvenience some passengers,” Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx said in a statement, “but the safety of all those aboard an aircraft must take priority.”
Passengers who travel with the devices potentially face removal from the flight, confiscation of the device and fines.
Federal regulations prohibit airline passengers or crew from traveling with devices or batteries that carry a known fire risk.
