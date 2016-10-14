The man she met on Facebook beat and raped her, police say

They met on Facebook. Had private conversations for about a month. Then, the woman told police, she went to his Southwest Miami-Dade home, where he grabbed her hair, punched her and raped her.
Police arrested Bassem Youssef Mseeha, 18, on Tuesday and charged him with sexual battery and kidnapping. By Friday he had bonded out of jail.
“After speaking with him via Facebook Messenger for a month, she met him at his residence, where they drank alcoholic beverages and smoked marijuana,” police wrote in Mseeha’s arrest affidavit.
According to police, the woman got up enough nerve to go to Mseeha’s house after midnight on Monday. There, the police report says, the woman was in the bathroom when Mseeha began to get violent.
When she refused to let him kiss her, he punched her. Then he dragged her back into the bedroom, where he fondled her and exposed himself, punching her again and forcing her to fellate him, she told police.
“I swear to God, if you don’t do it, I’m going to kill you right now,” the woman told police Mseeha demanded.
Mseeha had not responded to texts and phone calls from the Miami Herald by Friday afternoon.
When police found Mseeha at his home, he admitted to being with the woman, but said he couldn’t recall anything because he was drunk.
Police said when they found the woman her shirt was ripped, her left eye was swollen and bruised and she had scratches on her breast.
