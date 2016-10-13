Tased in traffic, man falls on busy Texas highway after fleeing officers

A Rockwall County, Texas deputy hit Clinton Lang Jr. with a taser as Lang ran across I-30 in Garland, Texas.
WFAA TV

National

Guinness record-holding longhorn up for sale

'Bluegrass', the record-holding longhorn, was up for sale at the Fort Worth Livestock Exchange on Friday, September 30, 2016. Traveling from Kansas, Joseph Sedlacek and his family watch as their prized longhorn is auctioned off to the highest bidder.

Nation & World Videos