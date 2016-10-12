It takes more than beauty to be a Disney princess these days

Many little girls idolize Disney princess. But emulating Belle or Cinderella can lead children to have body and self-confidence issues as they seek to emulate the small-waisted cartoon beauties.
So Disney is redefining what it means to be a princess, with the release of a new set of “Princess Principles” which focus on the importance of character over of looks. They include things like caring for others, righting wrongs, being honest, trying your best and believing in yourself.
Disney UK presented a list of its famed animated characters’ attributes to parents and asked them to rank which traits they thought were most important to promote in young girls. Over 5,000 parents participated to choose the list of 10 principles key to raising happy and healthy 6-12 year olds.
Three British artists illustrated their take on the Princess Principles, and downloads of their work are free on Disney’s website. The posters can be printed and framed for display in your caring, loyal princess’ castle.
