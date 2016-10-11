Dang, people are passionate about their Chick-fil-A BBQ sauce.
When the fast-food restaurant chain decided to 86 the original BBQ sauce in July and replace it with a new Smokehouse BBQ sauce, an online petition sprang up to prevent the move and has since been signed by 2,141 people.
“I am incredibly disappointed that they decided to change the sauce without any type of warning,” wrote Ashley Overton, who started the petition. “By signing this petition, you are declaring that you too miss the sweet taste of the Chick-fil-A original sauce.”
A lot of people seemed to agree, sharing their sentiments on social media:
Chick Fil A new bbq sauce— Ariel (@YOUmatch_MyFLY) August 10, 2016
Chick fil a new bbq sauce is hella trash— SINCERE (@Willyummest1991) September 6, 2016
Chick-fil-A suits have heard your plea:
"People are passionate about their sauces. Sweet or tangy, spicy or creamy, for many people, it’s the sauce that makes the meal," says a statement posted on the company's website today. "Perhaps that’s why comments, social media posts and even petitions rolled in, forming an all-out grassroots campaign to #BringBacktheBBQ."
@NitaJo22 No need for a petition...we're bringing it back mid-November! #HeardYou #BBQSauceLoversHaveSpoken https://t.co/4rRVnocRpM— Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) October 11, 2016
Chick-fil-A’s David Farmer, vice president of menu strategy and development, told Business Insider in March that customers had been pleading for bolder, spicier flavors. In with the new, out with the old.
Clearly he and the other strategists underestimated the fervor of the original BBQ sauce lovers out here.
Me when @ChickfilA announced that the original bbq sauce is coming back! pic.twitter.com/YollCliLmv— Justin (@jgeary01) October 11, 2016
Best news ever! @ChickfilA is bringing back their BBQ sauce. Don't fire who's idea it was to change maybe just a demotion. #bringbackthebbq— Matt Dally (@Superchickmatt) October 11, 2016
When the world is dark, @ChickfilA stuns us with an act of kindness. The old BBQ sauce is coming back!! #ChickFilAIsLove https://t.co/383v3PxWUf— Dana Holbrook (@dana_holbrook) October 11, 2016
Literally welled up when @ChickfilA announced they were bringing the old BBQ sauce back. All my suffering and denying of self paid off.— Austin Womble (@ThickMamba) October 11, 2016
There, there. Things will be all right. By the way, we hear the original Nintendo Entertainment System is making a comeback. The Polaroid camera already has. Stay tuned.
