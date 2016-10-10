Millennial women are the most likely to swear in the office, study finds

It’s normal for millennials to say “s---” and “f---” at work, and new research finds that younger women are among the most likely demographic to drop the f-bomb in the office.
About three-quarters of female millennial managers and executives admitted to swearing at work, according to a new study of 1,500 Americans conducted by work management platform Wrike. Just 58 percent of Generation Xers and Baby Boomers in the same roles said they swear while on the clock. About two-thirds of millennial employees across the ranks swear at work, according to the survey, and millennial women are less bothered than millennial men by workplace profanity.
The amount of cussing can affect an employee’s comfort in their 9-to-5 day-sometimes even if there’s not enough of it. The study found that 47 percent of millennial men actually prefer working in an environment where colleagues swear, compared with 40 percent of women. About a third of millennials said swearing can even help strengthen a team, and 36 percent said such language actually reflects passion for their work.
Of course, millennials aren’t exactly the first to bring swear words into corporate environments. While previous generations have been doing it since before these 18-to-29 year olds entered the workforce, Wrike’s research found that Gen X and Baby Boomers are more likely to feel the taboo against bad language. Forty-five percent of Boomers and Gen X respondents said workplace cussing “is too casual and feels unprofessional,” while 45 percent of millennials said it makes no difference at all.
Health care is the most crass of the industries included in the Wrike survey, with 64 percent of employees saying they swear at work-and 45 percent of those cussing frequently. Finance came in second, at 62 percent, followed by professional services and technology. Those melding the minds of future generations aren’t perfect either: 24 percent of educators say they swear frequently at work, so be sure to pay attention to what your teacher is mumbling under her breath.
Comments