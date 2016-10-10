Friends and family more important than warm weather and sunsets, returning retirees say

3:27 Michelle Obama kicks off her last White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest Pause

3:58 Pantsuit-clad flashmob pays homage to Hillary Clinton

16:35 Full body-cam video released in Keith Lamont Scott shooting

5:43 Police chief talks about girl's tragic death in patrol car

0:46 LAPD releases video showing man holding what appears to be gun before police shooting

1:40 Guinness record-holding longhorn up for sale

0:34 Pregnant manatee found in Cape Cod heading back to Florida

1:01 Dogs rescued from South Korean dog meat farm brought to North Carolina

0:59 Lucky the dog is happy 1 year after South Carolina river flood

0:59 Watch the half-court shot that won a college student $10,000