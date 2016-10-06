When Waffle House surrenders to a hurricane, you know it’s bad

16:35 Full body-cam video released in Keith Lamont Scott shooting Pause

5:43 Police chief talks about girl's tragic death in patrol car

0:46 LAPD releases video showing man holding what appears to be gun before police shooting

1:40 Guinness record-holding longhorn up for sale

0:34 Pregnant manatee found in Cape Cod heading back to Florida

1:01 Dogs rescued from South Korean dog meat farm brought to North Carolina

0:59 Lucky the dog is happy 1 year after South Carolina river flood

0:59 Watch the half-court shot that won a college student $10,000

1:04 Watch officers try to run over mentally ill suspect before shooting him

1:32 Officials release police-shooting video