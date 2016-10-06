Couple disagreed over sex, then hit each other with fireplace poker, deputies say

A domestic dispute turned violent Monday night when two people were jailed after allegedly hitting each other with a fireplace poker.
Clark County Sheriff’s deputies were called to 340 Browning Lane about 9:25 p.m. Monday on an assault report.
According to the police report, deputies found Bobby Singleton, 79, bleeding from a cut on his forehead and his girlfriend, Tracy White 43, with a cut on her shin. Each said the other hit them with a fireplace poker.
White said she was lying on the bed when Singleton attempted to initiate sex. When she refused, she said, Singleton hit her with the poker on her leg.
Singleton, however, said he was sleeping on the bed when White woke him by hitting him with the poker. Deputies said Singleton had a large amount of blood on his head and body.
“We had both been drinking and it was just a big misunderstanding and that’s all I care to say,” White said, according to TV station Lex18.
The fireplace poker was found in the yard.
Both were taken to Clark Regional Medical Center for treatment before being jailed on second-degree assault charges.
In his report, Deputy Matt Eversole said the pair have a history of domestic arguments that have led to violence.
