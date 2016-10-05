Father fundraises for $40 hospital bill for holding their newborn baby

A father who posted a hospital bill charging his family for holding their baby after birth is now raising money — jokingly — to cover the cost.
Utah dad Ryan Grassley and his wife welcomed a baby son into the world on Sept. 4 at Utah Valley Hospital, according to KUTV. After the birth, which was done by cesarean section, Grassley recalled that the nurse asked if they would like to hold their child “skin to skin.”
When they received a hospital bill dated Sept. 23, Grassley and his wife discovered that one of itemized charges was for the “skin to skin” contact after his wife’s cesarean section. Grassley then posted the picture of the $39.35 bill on Reddit Monday, noting that he and his wife “just got a chuckle out of seeing that on the bill.”
His photo quickly went viral, viewed more than 4 million times on the image hosting website Imgur by Wednesday afternoon. On Tuesday, Grassley jokingly started a fundraiser on GoFundMe, which he said he would use “to pay off this ‘ridiculous’ fee.”
“Any money donated over the $39.35 will be put towards a vasectomy because I never want to go though these sleepless new baby nights again,” he joked.
As of Wednesday afternoon, he had already raised $70.
But Grassley said from the start that his experience with the hospital was pleasant.
“The nurse let me hold the baby on my wife's neck/chest,” Grassley wrote on Reddit in his original post. “Even borrowed my camera to take a few pictures for us. Everyone involved in the process was great, and we had a positive experience.”
In a statement to KUTV, hospital spokeswoman Janet Frank clarified generally that the charge was not for holding the child but for paying the cost of an extra nurse in the operating room after birth when a newborn is brought in.
“In the case of a C-section, where the bedside caregiver is occupied caring for the mother during surgery, an additional nurse is brought into the OR to allow the infant to remain in the OR suite with the mother,” Frank wrote. “The charge is not for holding the baby, but for the additional caregiver needed to maintain the highest levels of patient safety.”
