‘We have your daughter’: A virtual kidnapping and a mother’s 5 hours of hell

0:59 Lucky the dog is happy 1 year after South Carolina river flood Pause

0:59 Watch the half-court shot that won a college student $10,000

1:04 Watch officers try to run over mentally ill suspect before shooting him

1:32 Officials release police-shooting video

0:40 Driver hits deer, deer attacks driver, revenge caught on video

0:43 Huge shark hauled in out of the Atlantic Ocean

4:22 Whose job is it to save the beach?

1:39 For one pilot hot air ballooning is a passion

0:35 Curious lemurs investigate camera

0:21 Man caught on video sucker-punching woman