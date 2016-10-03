National

October 3, 2016 10:54 PM

Man in critical condition after fight at Ravens game

The Associated Press
BALTIMORE

A Maryland man is in critical condition after suffering a head injury during a fight with two Oakland Raiders fans from New York during a Baltimore Ravens game.

Susan Bauer tells The Baltimore Sun (http://bsun.md/2dmGvju) that her 55-year-old brother Joseph Bauer was attending the game with his wife Sunday when he got into an argument with a group of Raiders fans at M&T Bank Stadium.

She says her brother is on life support and doctors have told the family he had a 30 percent chance of survival.

The Ravens said in a statement that their sympathies go out to Joseph Bauer and his family.

Court records show 28-year-old Scott Smith of Mount Vernon, New York, and 31-year-old Andrew Nappi of Eastchester, New York, have been charged with assault. It is unclear whether either man has an attorney.

Related content

National

Comments

Videos

Dogs rescued from South Korean dog meat farm brought to North Carolina

View more video

Nation & World Videos